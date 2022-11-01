Tom Brady talks about divorce for the first time on 'Let’s Go!' podcast

The Buccaneers quarterback announced the divorce Friday on Instagram.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady typically likes to keep his life off the football field private, but for the first time since he made his divorce with Gisele Bündchen public via Instagram on Friday, he talked about it on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday.

During his weekly conversations with former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald and sportscaster Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback discussed how he handled his divorce while also playing football.

"There's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said. "I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children. Secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

On Instagram, the 45-year-old said he and Bündchen, 42, decided to divorce "after much consideration."

Brady also said he has been through a lot of obstacles off the field throughout his NFL career, but being a professional athlete has helped him cope with most of his problems.

"I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people," he said. "Everyone's going through different things. We all have unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we can do."

For the first time since his divorce was made public, Tom Brady talks about handling that situation while playing football on his 'Let's Go! Podcast.' #GoBucs @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/i6juDCAdlf — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 31, 2022

Brady and Bündchen wed in 2009 and have two children together. Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The two said they will continue to prioritize their children through co-parenting.

This announcement comes amid earlier divorce rumors following Brady's decision to return to the NFL in March, just more than a month after he announced his retirement.

It also comes after a series of events including Brady missing 11 days of preseason and Bündchen's interview with Elle Magazine in which the supermodel said, "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has let out some of his frustrations with being away from the people he loves while focusing on his profession.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years," Brady said on the Let's Go!" podcast released on Sept. 12. "I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are, you know, born from August to late January."

So far in his 23rd football season, Brady and the Bucs are currently not exactly where they want to be at so far. Tampa Bay is in second place in the NFC South division with a losing 3-5 record.