Tom Brady posts heartfelt message to fans, team

After coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, the 44-year-old has been forced to contemplate what's next for him.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following an emotional end to their season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of soul searching to do.

With some big names entering free agency, many decisions have to be made on the future of the organization. One player that's been rethinking their own future is quarterback Tom Brady.

The G.O.A.T. delivered another MVP-caliber season, hoping to lead the Bucs to their second straight Super Bowl. However, after coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, the 44-year-old has been forced to contemplate what's next for him and his family.

With that in mind, Brady posted on Instagram to share his feelings with fans, stopping short of announcing whether he will retire or rejoin the team.

"I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long," Brady wrote.

The quarterback would go on to say he didn't consider Sunday's loss a failure.

"There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them," Brady wrote. "I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted."

According to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, there's no timetable on when the team will know what Brady's decision is and that he's yet to talk to the G.O.A.T about his status.

Questions first started circling Sunday night about Brady's potential retirement even though the quarterback is under contract for 2022.

When asked about his plans for next season Brady said "I haven't put a lot of thought into it," before adding that he is taking the future "day by day."