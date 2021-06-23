Tom Brady takes James Corden golfing during 'Late Late Show'

You can catch the full interview exclusively at 12:37 a.m. ET on 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — The G.O.A.T is making an appearance Wednesday night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Tom Brady, reigning Super Bowl MVP and quarterback of Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, met up with James Corden and took the late-night show host golfing.

"Getting good and warmed up before our afternoon with @tombrady on tonight's #LateLateShow," the show tweeted Wednesday. A preview clip shows Brady and Corden stretching on the links and "vocalizing."

