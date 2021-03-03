The Bucs' Super Bowl champion QB didn't disappoint when he chatted with James Corden late Tuesday night.

TAMPA, Fla — Late Tuesday night -- or early Wednesday morning -- Tom Brady brought some laughs out of James Corden and his TV audience on CBS' Late Late Show.

Corden wasted little time asking the Bucs quarterback about his Lombardi Trophy toss during the Super Bowl parade on the Hillsborough River.

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment," Brady told the comedian. "There was not a thought. It was, 'this seems like really fun to do.' I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would've went down like 80 feet."

Brady didn't shy away when Corden brought up the QB's daughter screaming "Daddy, no!" just before the throw.

"Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody?" Brady asked.

The G.O.A.T. had more to talk about in his first interview since he won his seventh Super Bowl ring. Corden asked Brady to recall the moment when he greeted his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their children on the field at Raymond James Stadium after Super Bowl LV.

"I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug. And just as I did it, she says, 'What more do you have to prove?'" Brady said.

Brady seems to think he does have more to prove. He announced right after the game that he'll be back with the Bucs next season.

Corden also asked Brady about his "sea legs" after the boat parade, and how he splits household chores with Gisele. You can watch the full interview here. The Late Late Show airs at 12:35 a.m. on weekdays on 10 Tampa Bay and CBS.