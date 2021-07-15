Reports: Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV victory with a torn MCL

The seven-time Super Bowl champ first confirmed his knee injury during this year's minicamp.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady played the 2020 season and led the Buccaneers to an at-home Super Bowl LV victory with a torn MCL, according to reports.

But the severity of the tear appears yet to be determined with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting the injury was a full MCL tear.

"#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win," he tweeted.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

The seven-time Super Bowl champ revealed during this year's minicamp that his knee issue started over a year ago — in April 2020 — which means he played an entire 20-game season and won Super Bowl LV with a bum knee.

"It was an injury I dealt with since last April-May," Brady said at the time. "I knew I would have to have something done at the end of the year. Happy I did it. It certainly needed to be done, and it was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I'll be able to do some different things this year that I wasn't able to do last year."

Though he didn't give specifics on the injury, saying he's a little "old school" in that regard. Brady never appeared on the injury report during the 2020 season.