Reports: Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV victory with a torn MCL

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady played the 2020 season and led the Buccaneers to an at-home Super Bowl LV victory with a torn MCL, according to reports.
Tampa Bay Times' Bucs reporter Rick Stroud was the first to share more insight into the GOAT's knee injury, saying Brady partially tore his MCL.
But the severity of the tear appears yet to be determined with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting the injury was a full MCL tear.
"#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win," he tweeted.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ revealed during this year's minicamp that his knee issue started over a year ago — in April 2020 — which means he played an entire 20-game season and won Super Bowl LV with a bum knee.
"It was an injury I dealt with since last April-May," Brady said at the time. "I knew I would have to have something done at the end of the year. Happy I did it. It certainly needed to be done, and it was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I'll be able to do some different things this year that I wasn't able to do last year."
Though he didn't give specifics on the injury, saying he's a little "old school" in that regard. Brady never appeared on the injury report during the 2020 season.
