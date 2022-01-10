Brady, Evans set Bucs, NFL records during Sunday's game against Carolina

Brady finished the season with a career-high 5,316 yards passing. Evans made NFL history to start a career with eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep getting better. The reigning Super Bowl champs on Sunday beat the Carolina Panthers 41-17 to earn No. 2 seeding in the NFC.

But it wasn't just the victory that made the game a memorable one. Tom Brady topped 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career, adding another notch in his belt as the G.O.A.T.

The Bucs also said Brady's 41 passing touchdowns set a new single-season franchise record.

The win over the Panthers also gave the Buccaneers a franchise record for regular-season victories. As it stands Monday, the Bucs have a 13-4 season after 18 weeks.

Brady's 41 passing TDs set a new single-season franchise record. 👏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/xMtsQZsuhJ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 9, 2022

Brady completed 29 of 37 passes during Sunday's game for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the regular season with a career-best 5,316 yards passing.

Only nine other quarterbacks have achieved 5,000 passing yards at least once in their careers. Only former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accomplished this more than Brady, with five seasons total.

5⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣@TomBrady has a 5,000-yard passing season for the second time in his career. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/bftXgNpBEv — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

But it wasn't just Brady making historic moves on the gridiron.

Wide receiver Mike Evans made NFL history with another season of 1,000 yards receiving. He's the first player in the league to begin his career with eight consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Evans has been with the Bucs since his NFL debut in 2014. And, he also set a club record Sunday when he caught two of Brady's touchdown passes, giving him 14 scoring receptions this season.