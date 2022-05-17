Netflix will host a roast for 'Gisele Bündchen’s husband'

Tom Brady will be the subject of a special's worth of jokes. But, he's just the opening act.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is getting roasted.

And, Netflix's press team is having a field day with the announcement.

In a news release Tuesday, the streaming giant identified the seven-time Super Bowl champ as a "sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be the executive producer for a new Netflix series called Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. And, the first episode will feature the GOAT himself in the hot seat.

Brady's roast will be filmed in 2023 after his 23rd NFL season. The decision to return for another year followed a February announcement in which the 44-year-old had previously said he was retiring. That retirement lasted less than two months.

Now, the NFL legend is back and has a few irons in the fire. Earlier this month, Fox Sports announced Brady would become the network's lead NFL analyst whenever he ultimately concludes his pro football career.

In the meantime, he's gearing up to be a punchline.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch…‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady told Netflix ahead of production beginning on the new roast series.

The other celebrities getting roasted have not yet been announced. But, Brady's premiere episode is sure to generate much of the buzz.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, wrote in a statement. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”