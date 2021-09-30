Tom Brady ready to return to New England on Sunday

The Patriots await their long-time quarterback Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. — A lot is being made of Tom Brady's return to New England, rightfully so, since he won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

Tom Brady however, is trying to calm the noise in regards to this week's matchup.

"I'm not sure, I haven't done it yet. You're right, I've played in a lot of big games. This is a big game for our team, a big game for our guys. We had a tough loss last week. We want to get backtrack, get back to winning. You've got to do things right, right? Obviously, this team challenges you to do it the right way. They do a lot of difficult things for the offense. It will be a big challenge for us." Brady said.

For almost 20 years Brady gave it all to New England but now does just that for the city of Tampa. He says he puts so much into each week that it's just possible for any more to go into this one, no matter the sentiment.

"I always feel like I put 100 percent into it. I use the time as wisely as I can and try to just do what I always do and communicate with our guys, try to put us in the best position to be successful," Brady said.

It will be a rollercoaster of emotions for Brady on Sunday and we're sure his teammates are trying to put it all on the line for their QB on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’ll have an understanding for it and of it. I want to make sure we get the job done. I want to win every game, but especially this one because of Tom being there for a while and now he’s down here," Shaq Barrett said. "It’s just something about when you’re leaving home and then you want to come back there and let them know they made a mistake. Then with him beating every team in the NFL, you want to be a part of that too. Whatever we can do to help him get that win, we’re going to do it."