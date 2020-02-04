TAMPA, Fla — The picture is grainy, but it’s Tom Brady – outside Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion on Davis Islands in Tampa.

That’s what The JP Show’s J.P. Peterson posted Wednesday on Instagram.

The post got the attention of Tampa Bay sports fans, who were left wondering if the newly-minted Buccaneers quarterback planned to move in.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud confirmed it.

Tom Brady is renting Derek Jeter’s house.

According to Stroud, the 30,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two boat lifts and is packed with all sorts of entertainment. That sounds like the perfect place for a guy who just signed a $50 million contract to keep himself socially-distanced and healthy as he waits for the season to start.

RELATED: A numbers game: Tom Brady to keep familiar No. 12 jersey

RELATED: Tom Brady vows to make Buccaneers the best they can be

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



