Tom Brady hasn't decided if he wants to retire but he can't wait too long

The G.O.A.T. is signed with the Buccaneers until 2023 but the team needs to know if they'll have their star quarterback before free agency.

TAMPA, Fla. — To play or not to play? Despite coming off another MVP-caliber season, Tom Brady is currently dealing with that question. And, with the career resume he has, no one would blame him if he chose to hang up his cleats.

But, the 44-year-old says he still hasn't decided yet. According to him, if he knows he knows and if he doesn't, he doesn't. Wise words from the G.O.A.T. but he's not the only person that needs to know.

There's an entire football team waiting to make choices that'll impact the direction of their franchise depending on what Brady decides.

So, does Brady have a deadline to make up his mind? Well, technically yes and technically no.

Technically, there's no hard deadline for Brady to make a decision. He signed a two-year $50 million contract with the Buccaneers after winning Super Bowl LV. So that means Brady can stay in Champa Bay until 2023 until he makes up his mind.

However, if he doesn't want to leave the Buccaneers in a tough spot, then he should make up his mind before free agency.

On Mar. 14, teams are allowed to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents. Two days later, free agency officially begins.

With so many Tampa Bay players hitting the market this offseason, that means there are a lot of moving pieces the club has to consider.

According to NFL.com, there is a large string of Bucs about to be free agents this year.

Among that lengthy list includes the following:

Wide receiver Chris Godwin

Center Ryan Jensen

Running back Leonard Fournette

Defensive back Carlton Davis

Safety Jordan Whitehead

Defensive lineman William Gholston

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

Brady finished his 22nd season in the NFL leading the league in nearly all categories. His 485 completions and 5,316 passing yards were all career highs and helped lead Tampa Bay to a 13-4 record and NFC South title.