'Thank you for everything...': Bucs players, other athletes react to Brady retiring again

The NFL posted a video on its social media to honor Tom Brady's legacy over the past two decades.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, Hall of Fame football players and other athletes reacted on social media after Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second and final time on Wednesday in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.

Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year NFL career.

The 45-year-old goes out after leading Tampa Bay to the NFC South title and finishing his final season with an 8-10 record. Brady helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl title in 2020 and consecutive NFC South championships over his last two seasons.

For all the rings.

For all the touchdowns.

For all the memories.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ixy3VeymIP — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

While the owner of the Bucs, the Glazer family, made sure to acknowledge what he has done the past three years with the franchise in a statement.

Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht also released a statement saying that his leadership within the organization will never be forgotten or lost.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen has been protecting Brady in the pocket for the last three seasons, and he took to social media how the G.O.A.T motivated him in successfully returning from an MCL injury this year.

Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I'm glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don't dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Q3G5eoTJgc — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) February 1, 2023

Tampa Bay cornerback Logan Ryan also made sure to share his thankfulness for Brady.

I got to witness greatness daily for years and I’m thankful for that 🐐 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/DF3llCfFgj — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) February 1, 2023

Outside of the Bucs organization, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon congratulated the seven-time Super Bowl winner on his retirement.

Congratulations again Tom on a amazing career! You have been a great ambassador for the game of football, and the greatest champion it has seen. All the best in the next life challenges you decide to pursue!



Your gold jacket is waiting for you. 🤝🏾 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) February 1, 2023

Beyond the NFL world, soccer player Harry Kane, who plays with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the English Premier League, gave his remarks on what Brady meant to his career in a video posted by the NFL UK.

Plenty of actors, musicians and other athletes have said their congratulations on Brady's retirement in the comments section of his latest Instagram post.