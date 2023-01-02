'Thank you for everything...': Bucs players, other athletes react to Brady retiring again

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, Hall of Fame football players and other athletes reacted on social media after Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second and final time on Wednesday in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.
"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.
Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year NFL career.
The 45-year-old goes out after leading Tampa Bay to the NFC South title and finishing his final season with an 8-10 record. Brady helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl title in 2020 and consecutive NFC South championships over his last two seasons.
The NFL posted a video to honor Brady's legacy over the past two decades.
While the owner of the Bucs, the Glazer family, made sure to acknowledge what he has done the past three years with the franchise in a statement.
Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht also released a statement saying that his leadership within the organization will never be forgotten or lost.
Bucs center Ryan Jensen has been protecting Brady in the pocket for the last three seasons, and he took to social media how the G.O.A.T motivated him in successfully returning from an MCL injury this year.
Tampa Bay cornerback Logan Ryan also made sure to share his thankfulness for Brady.
Outside of the Bucs organization, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon congratulated the seven-time Super Bowl winner on his retirement.
Beyond the NFL world, soccer player Harry Kane, who plays with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the English Premier League, gave his remarks on what Brady meant to his career in a video posted by the NFL UK.
Plenty of actors, musicians and other athletes have said their congratulations on Brady's retirement in the comments section of his latest Instagram post.
The Associated Press and 10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu contributed to this report.