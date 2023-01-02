Bucs fans pay tribute to Tom Brady after retirement announcement

While disappointing to hear, Bucs fans wished the G.O.A.T. a well-deserved retirement.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay won't be the same and may be better off because of the legacy Tom Brady left behind, fans said.

"Who doesn't like Tom Brady?" Matthew Mckenney, a visitor from Arizona, said.

The retirement announcement from the G.O.A.T. met fans with a mix of emotions because of his contributions in the last three years, including a Super Bowl victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans throughout downtown Tampa expressed gratitude for Brady's final years of his NFL career spent in the area.

Derek Enos grew up in Massachusetts before moving to Tampa in 2014. He still remembers the time Brady was first drafted to play for the New England Patriots.

Enos said he didn't hesitate to snag season tickets when Brady first announced he would play for the Bucs.

"You killed it, my friend. I appreciate you," Enos said when asked what his message was to Brady. "We'll see you in the hall of fame."

Meanwhile, long-time Bucs fans like Keith Kunzig, known to Bucs Nation as "Big Nasty," said watching the Super Bowl with his daughter is one of the most memorable moments of his life.

Kunzig, who is retiring as the character himself, said while it's disappointing to see Brady's exit, he's hopeful the Bucs can redeem themselves after expectations from the current season fell short.

Brady's impact could also be felt off the field.

After Brady's move to Tampa Bay, members from the What The Buc Really Matters Foundation, Inc. said support for their charitable causes more than doubled.

The foundation gives back to different organizations through support from fans.

"The impact that he had was so major in this community just by showing up," Chris Elmore with the foundation said.

Beyond football, Elmore said Brady's presence helped bring the community together.

Leading up to next season, Elmore said he encourages Bucs fans to continue showing their support for the team.

"It has been a great ride," Elmore said. "We might be losing Tom Brady but we still have a team here and they still need your support."