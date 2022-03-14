What Tom Brady's return means for Tampa Bay

Fans said Brady could drive growth in the area further and bring in more revenue for the economy.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans could be walking around with a brighter smile after Tom Brady announced his return to the team for a 23rd season.

Bucs fans like Shea Antonucci believe the chances of winning another Super Bowl just got better.

"It's just really to cool to see him bring a sense of community," she said.

But fans believe Brady could bring more than just another Vince Lombardi trophy.

They said more people will be moving to Tampa Bay because of his return. The accelerated growth could mean more revenue for local business owners.

“Tampa’s the new city and with Tom Brady here, it is the city," Austin Gappelberg, owner of Hampton Chocolate Factory at the Sparkman Wharf, said.

It also means more potential for organizations associated with the Bucs to give back to the community.

Bucs superfans like Chris Elmore, who works with the What The Buc Really Matters Foundation, Inc. said Brady's wins also happen off the field.

“So much more gets done and so many great things will happen for people in need and all these charitable causes in the Tampa Bay community due to the fact that he brings a winning product to the field," Elmore said.

Fans said Brady's announcement is reminiscent of the moment he shared he would be signing with the Bucs two years ago.

They said season passes or tickets were much easier to attain before. Now, with Brady's unretirement, fans said they'll need better luck finding access to a game.

Fans like John Antonucci said he's just hoping to get the cheapest ticket given the anticipated demand.