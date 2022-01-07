Tom Brady can claim 2 single-season records in Sunday's game against the Panthers

Who else but Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of breaking two records thanks to the NFL's extra week of games.

TAMPA, Fla. — This Sunday will be one for the history books. The NFL will be having the first set of 17th games in the league, setting the stage for a lot of marks to be set. And, some major records, as well.

Who else but Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of breaking two single-season records thanks to the extra week of games.

So far, this season, Brady leads the NFL in completions (456), yards passing (4,990) and touchdown passes (40). If the G.O.A.T. can pull off another legendary game against Carolina, he has a chance of setting records for two of those categories.

Brady is within striking distance for the single-season record for passing yards (5,477), set by Peyton Manning in 2013. He also is nearing the single-season record for completions (471), which Drew Brees set in 2016.

Another Bucs player also has a chance at making history. Wide receiver Mike Evans needs just 54 yards on Sunday to become the first player with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons. Earlier in the season, Evans became the Buccaneers' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns.

The Buccaneers take on the Panthers at 4:25 p.m. in Tampa on 10 Tampa Bay.