Bucs QB Tom Brady surprises 7-year-old boy with rare genetic disorder

TAMPA, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy was given the surprise of his life after meeting the G.O.A.T. himself during a day organized by the nonprofit Dream on 3.

People Magazine explains how the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady met one of his biggest fans – 7-year-old Dorian – who has a rare genetic disorder.

The nonprofit, which creates sports-themed experiences for kids with life-altering conditions, reportedly told the news outlet that Brady is the 7-year-old's favorite player.

"Being able to watch Tom Brady play in person and experience an NFL team in real life was, without a doubt, a dream come true for Dorian," Dream on 3 explained to People.

Dorian is battling an undiagnosed condition that has been narrowed down to a rare form of Leukodystrophy, which is a group of genetic disorders that affect the brain's white matter. This disorder leaves him "unable to walk or have motor functions" following years of seizures, tests and surgeries, according to People.

"But that doesn't stop him from sharing his mega-watt smile and love of life with everyone he meets," the organization said to the news outlet.

Dream on 3 posted pictures on Instagram of Dorian at a Bucs game saying the Tampa team was able to win because of the 7-year-old in attendance.