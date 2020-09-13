Brady, Brees to make history in Bucs-Saints Week 1 opener

NEW ORLEANS — Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and New Orleans' Drew Brees see their history-making matchup of quarterbacks in their 40s as the first of perhaps many in the years to come.
The 43-year-old Brady and 41-year-old Brees say they've benefited from advancements in sports science and training methods. But Brady notes that it also will take a high commitment level for today's younger quarterbacks play as long as he and Brees have.
Brady is making his debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday after spending his first 20 seasons with New England. Brees enters his 15th season with the Saints after five with the Chargers.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Sally strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
- Pool testing helps USF Bulls get to their first football game of the season
- How to Uranus without a telescope this week
- Deputies searching for missing newborn who could be with mother with 'terminated' parental rights
- Maintenance tractor catches fire at University of Florida's football stadium 'The Swamp'
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Fauci: Life back to normal in late, 2021 even with COVID-19 vaccine
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter