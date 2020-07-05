x
Tom Brady to make Bucs debut against Drew Brees at New Orleans

The Buccaneers' full schedule will be released at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the greatest of all-time will kick off their NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13.

10Sports can independently confirm Tom Brady and the Bucs visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 pm in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football was first to report the date.

The Saints are three-time defending NFC South champions and have a new backup quarterback you may know. Jamies Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints after the Bucs landed Brady.

The full Bucs schedule will be released at 7:30 pm. Thursday.

