Tom Brady to make Bucs debut against Drew Brees at New Orleans

10Sports can independently confirm Tom Brady and the Bucs visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 pm in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football was first to report the date.



The Saints are three-time defending NFC South champions and have a new backup quarterback you may know. Jamies Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints after the Bucs landed Brady.