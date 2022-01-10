Bucs host Chiefs in Super Bowl LV rematch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will clash inside of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams are 2-1, coming off their first season losses. The Bucs fell to the Green Bay Packers in their home opener, while the Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

The last time these teams met, the Bucs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history at the night's end. Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City on Feb. 7, 2021, will always have a special place in Florida sports history.

Just like that night, Tampa Bay's defense is playing at a high level. The Bucs lead the NFL with nine points allowed per game, three touchdowns allowed and eight takeaways.

"They are one of, if not the best, defenses in football. They are going to try to confuse you and give you different looks, but they are going to fly around and make plays," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Mahomes leads an offense that averages 29.3 points after three games. That is the fourth-highest average in the league.

The Bucs' offense is scoring at a much lower rate. They have scored only three touchdowns this season. They also sit in the lower half of the league standings in rushing and passing yards per game.

"I know we haven't been scoring a lot of points how we wanted to. We're just still figuring things out with a lot of injuries and stuff like that. There's no excuses, but we're going to get better each and every week," Bucs running back Leonard Fournette said.

The offense will get a boost in the return of wide receiver Mike Evans. He served a one-game suspension last week after getting involved in an in-game altercation against the New Orleans Saints. Evans is Tampa Bay's leading receiver with 132 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday night's game caps an interesting week for the Bucs. Hurricane Ian forced the team to evacuate to Miami and practice at the Dolphins' facilities. They returned to Tampa on Friday.