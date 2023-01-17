'I love this organization': Brady thanks Tampa Bay for welcoming him after playoff loss to Cowboys

The Tampa Bay QB made sure to thank the media and the fans while also showing his appreciation toward the Bucs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After the Monday night loss against the Dallas Cowboys, many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may be wondering what exactly star quarterback Tom Brady is planning on doing with his career.

When asked during a postgame press conference what he wants to do next, the G.O.A.T simply responded with, “I’m gonna go home and get a good night's sleep as good as I can tonight."

Recapping the 31-14 loss, Brady says Dallas played well defensively and put pressure on the Bucs.

“Not the way we wanted to end it…I give [the Cowboys] a lot of credit, they played a good game,” he said. “They made a lot more plays than we did…so, tough night.”

Brady made sure to thank the media and the fans before saying goodnight while also showing his appreciation toward the Bucs.

“I just wanna say thank you guys for everything this year, I really appreciate all your effort, and I know it’s hard for you guys, too,” he said. “I love this organization; it’s a great place to be and thank you everybody for welcoming me…just very grateful for the respect and hope I gave the same thing back to you guys.”

Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career and won in the postseason on the road for the first time in 30 years to earn a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC divisional round next Sunday.

Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two years ago, will be a free agent this winter. He retired briefly last February before changing his mind and returning for a 23rd season at age 45.

With being set to become a free agent, Brady could choose to continue his unprecedented career with another team. There will be plenty of interest in a player who turns 46 in training camp next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.