Tom Brady's final game jersey to go up for auction at record-breaking price

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady superfans will soon be able to bid for a coveted piece of memorabilia from the G.O.A.T — but it's going to come at a hefty price.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey that Brady wore during his final NFL career game will be put up for auction at the Las Vegas Grand Prix next month, according to a listing from Sotheby's.

The iconic No. 12 uniform, complete with field marks and grass stains, will be offered at an estimated $1.5-2.5 million, which would surpass Joe Montana's Super Bowl-worn San Francisco 49ers jersey that went for $1.2 million earlier this year, USA Today reports.

If the Brady jersey goes for that price, it will become the most valuable football jersey ever sold at auction.

“Is this possibly the last time we see him in an NFL uniform?” NFL Network reporter Adam Rank asked ahead of the 2022 NFC Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Five-time former Pro Bowler LaDainian Tomlinson commented, “This might be the last time we see Tom Brady playing football.”

And, as many had speculated, that game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium would, indeed, be Brady's last.

"Just as he entered the league, Brady went out in record-setting fashion: His 351 passing yards were the most ever by a player in a final playoff game," Sotheby’s wrote in the listing.

The jersey, a white Nike mesh size 44, is adorned with Brady's name, a captain patch and, of course, the iconic No. 12.

Brady made the announcement to retire from the NFL a second time in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he was for the support over the years.

The announcement came exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just weeks later to play a third season in Tampa Bay.