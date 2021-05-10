Tony Dungy tweets out details about Bucs season opener

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL schedule is coming out on Wednesday, but why wait until then if we don't have to?!
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy will return to Raymond James Stadium for the start of the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 9.
We still do not know who the Bucs will play, but Dungy said in a previous tweet that his guess is Buffalo.
We know Tampa Bay welcomes its divisional foes, plus the Bills, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins and Bears.
A defending Super Bowl team has not hosted a divisional opponent in the opening game since 2012, so while it is possible New Orleans might come to town on the 9th, it is not likely based on NFL precedent.
That leaves five viable options.
The Bears and Giants would not get that kind of spot and Miami, while on the rise, is probably going to have to earn some respect first.
Buffalo and Dallas are the two remaining teams.
With the Bills barely missing the Super Bowl, it would make sense to send them to Tampa Bay, but never count out the power of Dallas in a primetime spot.
