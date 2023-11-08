Tristan Wirfs sought sports psychologist about position change

The Buccaneers have moved All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs to left tackle after three seasons at right tackle.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tristan Wirfs has been a constant presence on the Bucs' offensive line since getting drafted to Tampa Bay in 2020.

From coaching hires to Tom Brady's retirement, plenty of changes have occurred around him.

This time, Wirfs is part of the change ahead of the 2023 season. He is moving from right tackle to left tackle.

Head coach Todd Bowles informed him of the move soon after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated the Bucs in last season's Wild Card round. From that moment, preparing to play on the other side of the line has been a mental battle for the two-time Pro Bowler.

"I have been meeting with our team sports psychologist to try and help it a little bit because I was in a really rough spot mentally. I was really nervous," Wirfs said.

As a right tackle, Wirfs allowed just five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in three seasons in Tampa Bay. At left tackle, he will have to mirror the mechanics that made him one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. The pressure to perform well is high, especially as a potential team captain.

However, the coaching staff did not make this change without reason. They have confidence in Wirfs.

"As soon as you challenge him to do something, he’s going to work his tail off to do that. He’s adjusted well over there, I think," Bowles said.

Tampa Bay's upcoming preseason games will allow Wirfs to get used to playing left tackle in live competition before the regular season opener on Sept. 10 in Minnesota. Barring an injury, week one will be Wirf's 47th career start.