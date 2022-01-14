Wirfs and Brady recognized with AP All-Pro Honors

Both are making history for the Bucs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Associated Press on Friday named two star Tampa Bay Buccaneers to its 2021 All Pro-Team.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was named to the first team, with quarterback Tom Brady making the second team.

While this is Brady's third time being selected for the second All-Pro team, it's his first time earning the prestigious recognition as a Buccaneer. In fact, he's the team's first quarterback to be recognized on either the first or second team.

In another historic first, 22-year-old Wirfs is the NFL franchise's first offensive lineman to be named to the AP's first team. And, to top it off, it's only his second season.

"Both Wirfs and Brady were among the five Buccaneers named to the Pro Bowl in December, but this is an even more exclusive honor," writes Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith for Buccaneers.com.

Guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen, linebacker Lavonte David, lineman Vita Vea, linebacker Devin White, and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. all earned votes in the AP honors.