Vita Vea is back in action, just in time for Sunday's NFC Championship

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle has been activated from the reserve/injured list.

TAMPA, Fla — It looks like Tampa Bay is pulling out all the stops ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game, including nose tackle Vita Vea.

Vea broke his leg back in October after he made a fourth-quarter tackle for a loss on running back David Montgomery in a game against the Chicago Bears. The injury put him out for the rest of the 2020 regular season.

A release Friday from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirms Vea has now been activated from the reserve/injured list.

Vea has been essential in the Buccaneers’ run defense, recording 73 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and three passes defensed since he was drafted as the number 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have also waived offensive lineman Earl Watford.

You can watch The Bucs take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for a spot in Super Bowl LV.