Vita Vea's tooth gets knocked out during Colts game

If it's not the knee, it's his...front tooth.

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's not one thing it's another...like Vita Vea's tooth being knocked out during the Buccaneers match-up against the Indianapolis Colts.

After sitting out last week for an MCL sprain, Vea was back in rotation for Week 12. Things got more than physical at the line of scrimmage when the defensive tackle got his tooth knocked out in the second quarter.

While rushing the passer, Vea's helmet lifted up. That's when his chin connected with Colts' offensive guard Mark Glowinski's helmet sending Vea's tooth flying.

Take a look.

Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH 🦷 pic.twitter.com/Dfc1AxPTSJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021