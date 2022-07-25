Fans can watch all Bucs games this season on NFL+

Prices for the new streaming services start at $4.99 a month.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League launched its exclusive video streaming service on Monday, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can watch all of the team's games this season on NFL+.

The league announced in a news release that fans can access every Sunday afternoon Buccaneers game on a tablet or mobile device. Primetime regular season and postseason games will also be offered but can only be watched on a phone.

Here are the 2022 primetime games for Tampa Bay available through NFL+ with a mobile device only:

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Sept. 11) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (Oct. 2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday Night Football in Week 8 (Oct. 27) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Monday Night Football in Week 13 (Dec. 5) vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday Night Football in Week 16 (Dec. 25) vs. Arizona Cardinals

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated in the news release. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

"We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ subscribers will also have access to other teams' preseason games on all devices, live national and local audio for every NFL game, NFL Films, NFL Networks shows on-demand and more.

Football fans can subscribe to NFL+ for $4.99 monthly or $39.99 annually in the NFL App across all app stores. There is also an upgrade within the streaming service called NFL+ Premium with prices set at $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

Below are the products offered for NFL+ and NFL+ Premium.

NFL+

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

$9.99/month or $79.99/year

Tampa Bay begins its mandatory training camp at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at One Buc Place. All players are expected to attend and season pass members will be available to watch the team practice.

The first preseason game for the Buccaneers will be against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.