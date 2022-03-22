Will Gholston signs with Buccaneers for 10th season, agency reports

The move makes the defensive end the second longest tenured player on the team.

TAMPA, Fla — Will Gholston will be back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agency, IFA, revealed in a video on Twitter. For Gholston, this upcoming season is special.

The defensive end is entering his 10th year in the NFL with the Bucs organizations, making him the second longest-tenured player on the team behind Lavonte David.

"Being here all my whole career and being able to be a pillar in the community, help out, learn so much about the environment, it just means a lot to be able to stay home," Gholston said in the video. "Thank you all for always supporting me and thank the Bucs for giving me another opportunity."

Before Tuesday, Gholston was a free agent. Drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Gholston has played through two full contracts and is coming up on his third.