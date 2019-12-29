TAMPA, Fla. — It was a historic season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

Winston threw a pick-6 in overtime to end the season Sunday. During the game, he also surpassed 5,000 yards this season.

The Buccaneers finished the season 7-9.

