TAMPA, Fla. — It was a historic season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.
Winston threw a pick-6 in overtime to end the season Sunday. During the game, he also surpassed 5,000 yards this season.
The Buccaneers finished the season 7-9.
