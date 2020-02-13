TAMPA, Fla. — While Bucs QB Jameis Winston's future in Tampa Bay remains cloudy, his vision is looking better for the 2020 NFL season.

The impending free agent underwent LASIK surgery this month to correct his eyesight, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Winston's publicist, Denise White, confirmed the news to ESPN saying, Winston "didn't want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much."

Last week, Winston shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing sunglasses indoors with the caption, "They know!!!" leading to speculation that he had gotten his vision issues fixed.

Winston is nearsighted and has had vision issues dating back to his days at Florida State.

During one of Bruce Arians' final press conferences of the 2019 season, the Bucs head coach said his starter struggles to read the scoreboard during games.

The Bucs have a major decision to make this off-season about Winston's future. The former No.1 overall pick is coming off a turnover-prone year that saw him become the NFL's quarterback with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season.

RELATED: Winston first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in same season in NFL history

But it wasn't all bleak.

Winston flashed potential as a prolific passer by leading the entire league in passing with more than 5,100 yards and his 33 touchdowns were good for second-most. In December, he had back to back 4-touchdown performances in wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

The former Seminole's up-and-down results have made him a polarizing figure in the NFL -- a difficult position for a player currently set to be an unrestricted free agent, which allows him to sign with any team in the league, this offseason.

The Bucs could bring him back with a new long-term contract extension if they believe in his future or opt for a short-term deal for him to prove this surgery is the key to unlocking his potential.

But if the team decides to move on there is no limit to capable signal-callers available in a loaded free-agent class.

RELATED: Should Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston stay or go?

Future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees join Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott, Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater in a stacked class available.

Prescott and Brees are likely to return to Dallas and New Orleans respectively. But Rivers' recent move to Florida, as well as Bridgewater and Tannehill's ties to the state, make them possible replacements.

If the Bucs do decide to turn back to Winston, this month's surgery may help him and the team enjoys the view of the scoreboard at Ray Jay in 2020.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter