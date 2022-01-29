If Brady leaves, what do the Bucs look like?

The G.O.A.T. isn’t the only Buc rumored to be leaving the Tampa Bay team.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's possible that Tom Brady could be making a decision on the future of his career soon. The NFL superstar could be hanging up his helmet and shoulder pads and putting down the pigskin for good, according to reports.

After 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs, the so-called G.O.A.T. of football is likely destined for the Hall of Fame.

But where does Brady’s possible departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leave the team?

After all, he’s not the only one who could leave the team.

Rob Gronkowski has already retired once from the NFL. In fact, he only came back in part because he got the chance to play with Brady again. In a recent interview with TMZ, he said if he had to make the decision today, he’d choose to hang up his cleats.

While not leaving the NFL, Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich is rumored to be moving to a different part of Florida as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That deal, according to sources, is still in the works and is not finalized.

The Bucs had the luxury going into the 2021 season with having many players who won Super Bowl LV return with the team, including its whole starting lineup.

But after the crushing last-moment loss to the Los Angeles Rams knocked the Bucs out of the running for a repeat Super Bowl, some may be looking at their next steps.

According to NFL.com, there is a large string of Bucs about to be free agents this year.

Among that lengthy list includes the following:

Wide receiver Chris Godwin

Center Ryan Jensen

Running back Leonard Fournette

Defensive back Carlton Davis

Safety Jordan Whitehead

Defensive lineman William Gholston

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

As to who will be resigned or who will move on from the Bucs for the 2022 season remains to be seen.

NFL.com reports Head Coach Bruce Arians says the Bucs are looking to “reload” rather than rebuild during the upcoming season.