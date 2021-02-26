'I lost an NFL brother': Corey Simon says about Vincent Jackson's death

Simon, now the CEO of Volunteer Florida, was at the event in Orlando where Casey was talking about a new mental health curriculum for kids in Florida.

While speaking at an event in Orlando with Gov. DeSantis and the first lady, Casey DeSantis, former NFL star Corey Simon spoke about the death of former Bucs player Vincent Jackson.

Simon, now the CEO of Volunteer Florida, was at the event in Orlando where Casey was talking about a new mental health curriculum for kids in Florida.

When Simon took the microphone, he talked about how important it is for kids to have an avenue to talk about mental health and how the mental well-being of others was important.

"I look back a week or so ago and I lost one of my brothers, I lost an NFL brother when Vicent Jackson took his own life," Simon said. "And I look at Junior Seau and he took his own life."

Simon said we can dress up the pressures we deal with on a day-to-day basis, but inside, lots of athletes are hurting.

Jackson was found dead on Feb. 15 at a Brandon hotel. The 38-year-old checked in to the hotel the month prior and had been staying there ever since, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. An official cause of his death has not been released and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office said it could take months.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.