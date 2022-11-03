Grand jury declines to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over harassment, sex assault allegations

This concludes the criminal investigation into the NFL quarterback, though, the civil suits against Watson still linger.

HOUSTON — A grand jury decided Friday not to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges of sexual assault or harassment.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office presented nine criminal complaints against Watson to a grand jury.

After hearing six hours of testimony, including some of the accusers, grand jurors returned nine "no bills," meaning there will be no criminal charges.

"This is definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said after the hearing. "Today is definitely a big day and I think my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard and I think everyone that was a part of this of seeing and hearing both sides."

It's the first time Watson has spoken publicly about the case since the allegations first surfaced more than a year ago. He said he knows it's not over as they turn their attention toward the civil lawsuits.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client has been unfairly treated from the beginning and the criminal complaints should have been filed before the civil lawsuits.

"We've listened to all of the complaints of those that are making these allegations against him, we've tried to be respectful of them, but this man has not done a single thing wrong," Hardin said after the grand jury hearing.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said earlier that some of the 22 clients he is representing testified before the grand jury.

A total of 10 criminal complaints were filed with the Houston Police Department.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed ,” said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The civil lawsuits

While the criminal investigation is over, the civil suits against Watson still linger.

He's been sued by 22 women on allegations of sexual misconduct and -- in a few cases -- sexual assault.

Watson was deposed by Buzbee Friday morning. The deposition was over by midday and Hardin said Watson pleaded the fifth, as expected, meaning the defendant didn't have to answer questions.

Before the hearing, Buzbee said they were hoping for some answers.

"Well, you don’t plead the fifth unless you think you’re gonna incriminate yourself, so if you did nothing wrong, you shouldn’t plead the fifth," Buzbee told us before the deposition. "The two women that we're going to talk about have not made any criminal complaints. There should be no reason whatsoever he can't answer questions about what happened."

Hardin said now that the criminal case is behind them, his client will answer questions in the civil suit, rather than continue to plead the fifth.

Hardin has called the lawsuits "a money grab."

