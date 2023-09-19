Former Super Bowl champ arrested at Hard Rock Casino in Tampa

Veteran NFL running back Dion Lewis was arrested by Seminole Indian Police and booked into Hillsborough County's Orient Road Jail.

TAMPA, Florida — Super Bowl champion and former NFL running back Dion Lewis was arrested Monday in Tampa.

The 32-year-old was said to be "belligerent" after "causing a disturbance and refusing to leave" the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, CBS News Boston reports.

Seminole Indian Police arrested Lewis just after 2 p.m. Monday and booked him into Hillsborough County's Orient Road Jail. He was charged with trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.

Arrest records show that the former NFL player posted a $500 bond and was released just before midnight on Monday.

Lewis was first drafted in 2011 as a fifth-round pick by Philadelphia, where he played sparingly in his first two seasons, according to the NFL. A short time later, the running back battled a serious leg injury as he moved from Cleveland to New England.