On the same day the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as their new head coach, their recently-fired coach got his old job back as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL franchise confirmed his hiring on social media.

Koetter, 59, replaces Steve Sarkisian, who was fired last week after the Falcons' 7-9 season.

Koetter ended his Bucs tenure with a 19-29 record in three seasons, with Tama Bay finishing in last place of the NFC South for the second season in a row.

