10-part documentary on Tom Brady takes a deep dive into the QB's legendary career

TAMPA, Fla — Over the past 22 years, the world has seen the G.O.A.T. develop right before their eyes. It may have been easy to miss at first, but the last two seasons have solidified Tom Brady's hall of fame legacy.

Seven Super Bowl championships, three NFL MVP awards, 14-time Pro Bowl selection, the record holder for the most career touchdown passes and wins by a quarterback. The list of accolades on Brady's resume goes on and on.

But, have you ever wondered how he got to this point?

In a new ESPN documentary titled "Man in the Arena", filmmakers try to understand what has made Brady into one of the best players in football history. The film breaks down milestones in his legendary career, taking a deep dive into the psychology and emotion behind every victory and defeat.

"Man in the Arena is more than a series of career highlights compiled together," said Brady. "This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today."

The 10-part series begins each episode on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with his first — Super Bowl XXXVI. It was the season Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury.