The domestic violence charge against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster has been dropped.

Foster, 24, was due in court Thursday morning, but the arraignment was canceled because of the dropped charge.

The dropped charge stemmed from November when Foster was arrested at a Tampa hotel. Foster – who was playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the time – was arrested Nov. 24 at the Grand Hyatt hotel where the team was staying before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next day.

On Nov. 25 before kickoff against the Bucs, the 49ers cut Foster. Two days later, the Redskins claimed Foster off waivers.

He last played in the 49ers' Oct. 28 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tampa police spokesperson Janelle McGregor said a woman told authorities Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. McGregor said officers observed a one-inch scratch on the accuser's left collarbone.

McGregor said officers learned that Foster had lived with the woman in the past and had been involved in an on-and-off relationship with her over the past three years. Police didn't say whether it was the same woman who accused Foster of hitting her in February but later recanted the allegations.

Foster has had several run-ins with the law since the 49ers drafted him with 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In January, Foster was charged with second-degree marijuana possession. The charge was eventually dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course.

In February, Foster then faced charges for an incident in California. He was initially charged in April with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend.

A judge ruled there was no probable cause on the first two charges after the ex-girlfriend recanted the allegations and the judge found no other evidence to support the charges. The weapons charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, and Foster pleaded no-contest in June.

He was sentenced to two years' probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines. He is not allowed to own guns while he's on probation.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

