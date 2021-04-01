x
Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Doug Marrone after 15 straight losses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired coach Doug Marrone a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.

It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of 2019. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender. 

Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations. That made Khan’s decision easy and expected. 

The Jaguars canceled Marrone’s season-ending news conference scheduled for Monday and planned to make Khan available on a conference call. Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons. 

