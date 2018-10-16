RED BLUFF, Calif. -- Daniel Carrillo couldn't be a more normal 11-year-old boy under atypical circumstances.

He has a love for football, and maybe that's an understatement: He plays peewee for the undefeated Red Bluff Spartans in California and cheers on the Seattle Seahawks. But there's one player Carrillo absolutely idolizes, a star who overcomes a physical disability Sundays on the field.

Like Carrillo, Shaquem Griffin is an amputee with one hand. A Facebook video taken by a family friend captures the exact moment Carrillo received his jersey as a gift:

I couldn't have asked for a better response.#seahawks #shaquemgriffin#49 #nothingcomeseasy #loveourspartankids Maylissa Carrillo Jason Eden Posted by Wendi Eden on Saturday, October 13, 2018

It's not the first time Griffin has inspired his younger fans. Back in May, a 9-year-old boy, also with one hand, cheered when the St. Petersburg, Florida, native and Lakewood High School graduate was drafted with the Seahawks.

Friend Wendi Eden said you couldn't ask more of Carrillo.

"(He is) the most humble kid on and off the field," she said. "He asks for no special treatment from his coaches and gives his all."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP