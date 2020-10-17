Member of Jaguars practice squad tested positive for COVID-19, team handling Saturday activities remotely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A member of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad tested positive for COVID-19, the team released in a statement Saturday morning. "After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the statement says.

The team received the results from its daily PCR testing that the individual tested positive. The following is a portion of the statement released by the team.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority ... We will continue to provide updates when they are available. We plan to play tomorrow’s game as scheduled."