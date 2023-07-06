The newly-renovated stadium will feature lookout decks that offer citywide views and a fitted roof membrane offering ambient lighting through stadium's interior.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled their new stadium design plans Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into the designs dubbed 'Stadium of the Future.'

The Jaguars and city of Jacksonville began working on a long-term stadium solution in July 2020 with a thorough assessment of the current stadium, TIAA Bank Field. The assessment concluded that it was possible to solve stadium challenges via a renovation of the city-owned facility versus new construction.

HOK's Sports + Recreation + Entertainment practice, the developer of the project, collaborated with the Jaguars on turning concepts into more definitive renovation plans.

Stadium design highlights include a 360-degree concourse that is four times wider than before and will offer fans expansive views of downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River, interactive social bars and a variety of unique experiences alongside culinary delights native to Jacksonville. Additionally, the seating bowl flexibility will provide a base capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert.

Developers kept sustainability in mind during the new design process as the open-air venue will feature a large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70 percent, lowering temperatures 10 to 15 degrees and protecting fans from the weather.