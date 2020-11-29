In a statement released shortly after the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday, owner Shad Khan confirmed an earlier ESPN report that general manager Dave Caldwell had been fired. The Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention and have now lost a franchise-record, 10 straight games.
"I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Khan's statement said. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.
Caldwell, the team's general manager since 2013, compiled a record of 39-87 during his time in Jacksonville.
The Associated Press reports that Director of Player Personnel Trent Baalke will serve as interim general manager. Baalke served as 49ers general manager from 2011 to 2016.
As for head coach Doug Marrone, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reports that Khan has assured Marrone and his staff that they will "be secure" through the end of the 2020 season.
In 2013, the Jaguars hired 39-year old Dave Caldwell from the Atlanta Falcons where he was the Director of College Scouting. Caldwell came in to turn around a Jaguars through the draft which he struggled with early on. Let’s take a look back at the selections he made in the first round during his time here.
2013:
Pick #2
Luke Joeckel
Offensive Lineman
Texas A&M
Result: Out of the league
2014:
Pick #3
Blake Bortles
Quarterback
UCF
Result: Backup QB on the Rams
2015:
Pick #3
Dante Dowler Jr.
Pass Rusher
UF
Result: Traded to the Rams
2016:
Pick #5
Jalen Ramsey
Defensive Back
FSU
Result: Traded to the Rams
2017:
Pick #4
Leonard Fournette
Running Back
LSU
Result: Released in 2020
2018:
Pick #29
Taven Bryan
Defensive Tackle
UF
Result: Still on the Jaguars
2019:
Pick #7
Josh Allen
Pass Rusher
Kentucky
Result: Rookie Sack Record
While Dave Caldwell found some diamonds in the rough -- including undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, currently the third-leading rusher in the NFL -- the lack of production from his top-tier picks did not pan out like the Jaguars wanted. Most of the time you are only as good as your offensive line and quarterback play take you, and they found Gardner Minshew too little too late. Even then, a new general manager in 2021 will most certainly be looking for "his guy" at the quarterback position, most likely in this April's Draft.