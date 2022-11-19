Jaguars' stadium cited for more than 100 concession violations; 2 dead rodents found, reports say

The report said seven of the 29 concession stands inspected were operating with expired licenses, according to Bleacher Report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TIAA Bank Field, the stadium where Jacksonville Jaguars play, was cited for 129 health violations from a Nov. 6 concession stand health inspection, including the finding of two dead rodents and more than 150 incidents of rodent droppings, CBS Sports reports.

The report said seven of the 29 concession stands inspected were operating with expired licenses, according to Bleacher Report.

The concession stand company, Delaware North, wrote a statement to Action News Jax saying that all workers follow a strict policy to ensure their food complies with any health safety measures, according to CBS Sports.

"Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations," the statement said. "A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans.

"Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours. Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection."

According to documents received by Action News Jax, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation performed the inspection during the Jaguars' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

All 29 stands that were looked at have provided passing grades on follow-up inspections, CBS Sports reports.

The recent violations were not the first time it has happened to TIAA Bank Field. An ESPN report from 2016 to 2017 shows that the stadium has the NFL's fourth-highest level of violations at 64.3 percent, including the finding of insects or rodents and not having proper handwashing facilities, Bleacher Report says.