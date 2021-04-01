Live Blog | Urban Meyer spotted exiting plane at Jacksonville airport as reports swirl on possible deal to be Jaguars' next coach

LIVE BLOG: First Coast Sports keeps you up-to-date with the latest individuals to interview for Jaguars GM and head coaching positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Following the dismissal of general manager Dave Caldwell in November, the Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone on January 4. Armed with the No. 1 selection in this April's NFL Draft and the fourth-most cap space heading into 2021, the two vacancies figure to be among the most coveted in the NFL.

Check back here often for the latest interviews the Jaguars have held for both positions.

Head Coach

January 14, 2021

1 p.m. | SPOTTED : A man resembling Urban Meyer was spotted getting off a plane at Cecil Field moments ago. This comes as reports circulate that Meyer and the Jaguars are working towards a coaching deal.

8:15 a.m. | ESPN reported early Thursday morning that Shad Khan's coaching search has him set on Urban Meyer. Just one day prior, the franchise was waiting on Meyer to make a decision on his future. The two sides appear to be getting closer to an agreement.

LIVE LOOK AT TIAA BANK FIELD:





At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week. https://t.co/gDpE46pyuG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

Former national-title winning coach Urban Meyer is working toward finalizing a deal to be the next coach with the #Jaguars, per me and @TomPelissero. The deal is expected to be done soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

January 13, 2021

The Jaguars frustration continues to grow while they seemingly wait on Urban Meyer to make a decision on his future as a head coach. Meanwhile, they are not the only team in the mix for Meyer according to an NFL Network report Wednesday morning. The Jaguars have not met with a candidate since Sunday when they interviewed Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the position.

As the spotlight shines on Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars, this is interesting: The #Chargers have continued to look into and explore Meyer as a candidate, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The two sides have spoken recently. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2021

January 12, 2021

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Tuesday that the on-going saga between the Jaguars and former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer figures "to be coming to a head one way or another."

With the college football season officially wrapped up (Meyer worked as a college football analyst for FOX this fall), Garafolo said a decision should be coming soon -- although, as he noted, it sure feels like if Meyer was more forward, proclaiming himself as "the Jaguars guy," this deal would've been done already.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Jaguars are waiting on Urban Meyer, who seems like he's still trying to decide what he wants to do. Figure this comes to a head one way or another soon. pic.twitter.com/168QC9kV0h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2021

-

While there's been nothing but crickets coming out of TIAA Bank Field, other NFL teams are taking next-steps in their hiring process -- certainly pushing the Jaguars to do the same, if they aren't already behind closed doors.

Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching vacancy Saturday, flew into New York-New Jersey for a final round interview with the New York Jets. Anderson notes that, should the Jaguars' plans with former college head coach Urban Meyer fall through, Saleh is one of their primary targets. Saleh previously served as linebackers coach in Jacksonville under Gus Bradley.

-

While Las Vegas has claimed Meyer as the odds-on favorite to land in Jacksonville, recent development have shifted the betting odds. The Philadelphia Eagles fired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson Monday, and BetOnline now has Jacksonville as the third-most likely landing spot for Pederson, behind the Jets (2/1) and Chargers (3/1).

The Jaguars have not requested an interview with Pederson at this time. Their last, known head coaching interview was Sunday evening with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

January 11, 2021

Reports surfaced last week that the Jaguars had requested an interview with Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whose team was still in playoff contention (thus delaying any head coaching interviews). Hours after Smith's Titans fell to the Ravens on Wild Card Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Smith was on the horn with the Jaguars, interviewing for their head coaching vacancy.

Smith has spent two years as Tennessee's offensive coordinator, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game a season ago. He played a critical role in revitalizing quarterback Ryan Tannehill's career and further developing 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry.

January 9, 2021

On the heels of NFL Network's report that former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer met with the Jaguars' top brass on Friday in Miami, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Meyer continues to assemble a coaching staff, should he accept the Jaguars' vacant head coaching position.

Urban Meyer and the Jags met Friday night on Shad Khan’s boat in Florida, but it was not the first time the two sides have been together, per sources. There has been regular communication and interaction between the two sides. https://t.co/vDbRpgQcfI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2021

Earlier Saturday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Meyer has told those closest to him that the Jaguars are not his only suitor. Meyer has said that he has a strong possibility of coaching the Los Angeles Chargers as well.

January 8, 2021

The latest report on the oddsmakers favorite to take the job, Urban Meyer, is that he would be meeting with the Jaguars on Friday.

The #Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer today to continue discussing the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



No deal is imminent and the team has at least one other interview scheduled. But an important step in the process. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2021

How quickly could the Jaguars and Meyer reach an agreement? Barring a change in their schedule, it wouldn't come until at least Saturday evening. The Jaguars are scheduled to meet with Robert Saleh in regards to the vacancy on Saturday. Saleh is the current 49ers defensive coordinator.

January 6, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has completed his interview with the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy also has interviewed or has interviews scheduled with the Falcons, Lions, Jets and Chargers.

January 5, 2021

Josina Anderson is reporting that the Jaguars have requested to interview Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in Atlanta.

-

The Jaguars have reportedly requested to interview one of the hottest names on NFL head coaching market: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, per ESPN's Josina Anderson

-

The Jaguars put in a request to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

General Manager

January 12, 2021

First Coast News' sister station 9News in Denver is reporting that the Jaguars are interviewing Saints VP/Assistant GM of Pro Personnel Terry Fontenot today.

9News' Mike Klis reported that Fontenot had a meeting with the Broncos virtually this morning, before beginning another virtual interview with the Jaguars this afternoon.

Fontenot has spent 16 years in the Saints organization, the last six as the Director of Pro Scouting.

January 5, 2021

The Jaguars plan to interview former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Farmer served as a scouting consultant with the Rams this year, but hasn't held another formal position since being fired by Cleveland in 2015.

January 4, 2021

The Jaguars put in a request to interview Saints VP/Assistant GM of Pro Personnel Terry Fontenot, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

December 23, 2020