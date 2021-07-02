Legendary Buccaneer John Lynch elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2003.

John Lynch has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at age 49. He'll be inducted later this summer during a ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The hard-hitting safety was a catalyst behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win on Jan. 26, 2003. He had six solo tackles in the NFC title game that year.

But more than the stats, it was Lynch’s menacing presence in defensive backfields that gave his teams an edge during an era before constraints were placed on vicious tackling.

Lynch played college football at Stanford before being drafted by the Bucs as a third-round pick (82nd overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft. He would go on to become a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

"Lynch ranks second all-time among safeties, behind only fellow Hall of Famer Ken Houston, who earned 10 trips," the Bucs added in a statement Saturday night. "Lynch was also named to four All-Pro teams, earning first-team honors in 1999 and 2000 and second-team honors in 2001 and 2002. In 2000, he was named NFL Defensive Back of the Year by the NFL Alumni."

With his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, Lynch joins a list of Buccaneers who've already been enshrined. There's defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, defensive tackle Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks, and – of course – head coach Tony Dungy.

"John was one of the greatest Buccaneers of all time and our family is so proud of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer wrote in a statement. "He is a class act on and off the field and is truly deserving of this honor. It is only fitting that he will be acknowledged in front of fans for the first time as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on the same field where he developed into an NFL legend.”

Lynch played 11 seasons with Tampa Bay (1993-2003). He went on to spend four more seasons with the Denver Broncos (2004-2007) before he retired in 2008.

He is currently the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with his wife Linda, Lynch formed the John Lynch Foundation in 2000. It works to grow young leaders. In 2019, Lynch was chosen as the 49ers' nominee for the NFL’s annual Salute to Service Award, which is presented by USAA.

"In 2006, Lynch won the Bart Starr Award, which is voted upon by players throughout the NFL for recognizing a player who shows outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community," the Bucs said. "He was also presented with The Byron 'Whizzer' White Award, which is given annually to the NFL player who serves his team, community and country in the spirit of Byron Raymond White."

