Clarkson cracked jokes about the Cowboys' 2022 season.

PHOENIX — Texas native Kelly Clarkson is a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fan, and she made it very apparent Thursday night as host of the annual NFL Honors show.

The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Fort Worth, kicked off the awards show by walking out in an extravagant Cowboys-themed dress, lined with names of current players.

Donning the No. 88 jersey, which she said was for CeeDee Lamb, the front of Clarkson's dress had names such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin.

And while making sure it was clear she is a huge Cowboys fan, Clarkson also cracked a few jokes at Dallas' expense during her opening monologue.

She joked about the Cowboys' playoff woes, specifically about not making it past the divisional round since the Super Bowl teams of the 90s. She also ribbed the team about kicker Brett Maher's missed extra points in the playoffs.

Kelly Clarkson: “Did ya’ll know there are more playoffs after the Divisional Round? As a Cowboy fan I thought you stopped doing that in the 90s.”

pic.twitter.com/PqOny1kH6u — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2023

And of course, social media had its fair share of opinions about Clarkson's attire as she continued to wear the dress throughout the show.

WTH is Kelly Clarkson wearing?🤣 anyone else think it hideous or is it just me? @Bengals #NFLHonors2023 — Nicole 🐅🧡🖤🧡🖤 (@nikkisimmons77) February 10, 2023

My retinas trying to process that Kelly Clarkson Cowboys dress…

🤯📺🏈🎤🤠💥🥳 pic.twitter.com/QYhWu0ILIc — 🦔Hegedüs🥳 (@Hegedusinthe216) February 10, 2023