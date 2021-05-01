Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, 2 other coaches and 2 players, test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns announcement comes two days after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 in their regular-season finale to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought (17 years). In what will mark its first postseason game since 2003, Cleveland is slated to play the Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card round at Heinz Field.

According to the team, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach in Stefanski's absence.

"Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place," the team said. "The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach.”