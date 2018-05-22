NFL teams which have players who kneel during the national anthem could be penalized 15 yards. That's one proposal owners are reportedly considering as they discuss how to handle the controversial issue going forward.

Owners are meeting in Atlanta. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports owners set aside three hours Tuesday discussing tough topics including the anthem issue. The proposal also would allow the home team to decide whether both teams would have to come out of the tunnel before the anthem.

It's also been rumored in recent months that the league may choose to keep the teams in the locker room until after the anthem is played -- something that used to be standard practice.

This all comes as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming teams have worked together to keep him unsigned. Kaepnernick was the first to launch the kneeling campaign as a way to protest racial injustice. Although he is considered easily good enough to be a backup in the NFL -- and a starter for some teams, he has not been on a roster since the 2016 season.

Among those deposed in the case were Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks have shown an interest in Kaepernick each of the last two years.

Several Seahawks sat or knelt during the national anthem last season, most notably defensive end Michael Bennett. Bennett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

