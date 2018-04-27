ARLINGTON, Texas - The Los Angeles Charges picked Haines City High School alumnus and Florida State defensive back Derwin James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Haines City native was selected with the 17th overall pick on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old began his prep career at Auburndale High School, but spent his final two seasons at Haines City High School.

At FSU, James finished his redshirt sophomore season in 2017 with 84 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defended and a sack. The Associated Press also named James a second-team All-American.

Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now happy to be a charger big things coming ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dmueoW8dY9 — DJ3 (@derwinjames6) April 27, 2018

This guy is going to fit right in. #DerwinJames pic.twitter.com/K579sQxpEm — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 27, 2018

