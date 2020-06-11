Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Sunday's game

A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 during daily testing on Friday.
The franchise says the staffer immediately quarantined, and the team is following the NFL's "intensive protocol."
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins turned Friday morning practice into a walk-through. The decision comes just one day before the team was scheduled to fly to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday.
"We are following all of the guidelines, including contract tracing, and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors and our training staff," the Miami Dolphins wrote in a statement.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Look up! During the next few nights, you might see a fireball
- DOJ Convicted rapist caught in Florida after assuming false identity for more than 40 years
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
- Biden urges calm, Trump makes false claims about vote counts
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter