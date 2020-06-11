x
Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Sunday's game

The NFL team is doing contact tracing.

A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 during daily testing on Friday.

The franchise says the staffer immediately quarantined, and the team is following the NFL's "intensive protocol."

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins turned Friday morning practice into a walk-through. The decision comes just one day before the team was scheduled to fly to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday.

"We are following all of the guidelines, including contract tracing, and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors and our training staff," the Miami Dolphins wrote in a statement.

