The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase, according to several media reports.

Gase, 40, compiled a 23-25 record in three seasons as the team’s head coach.

The move could mark an offseason of upheaval for Miami. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill's future with the franchise is unclear after another inconsistent campaign. The starting passer has missed 25 games in the last three years and is set to earn $18.7 million in 2019, though releasing him would result in $13.4 million in dead money.

Gase’s head coaching record year-by-year

2016: 10-6 – Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Wild Card game.

2017: 6-10

2018: 7-9

Several other NFL teams have fired their coaches this Black Monday, including:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers firing coach Dirk Koetter,

The Arizona Cardinals firing Steve Wilks,

The Cincinnati Bengals firing Marvin Lewis,

The Denver Broncos firing coach Vance Joseph,

and the New York Jets firing coach Todd Bowles.

The Green Bay Packers are not expected to retain interim head coach Joe Philbin.

Note: USA TODAY contributed to this story.

